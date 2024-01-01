Man Utd, Liverpool threaten Real Madrid plans for Yoro

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro may yet be Premier League bound this summer.

The teenager is one who many top clubs around Europe are attempting to sign.

The likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are all being linked to his signature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Fabrizio Romano stated the race is Real’s to lose.

“United, Liverpool and PSG - these three clubs have always been there around Leny Yoro and they keep trying to understand if there is a chance to enter the race but as of today, Sunday, Real Madrid remain in control.

“Real Madrid remain favorites, Real Madrid remain in contact with Lille and Real Madrid remain the club with an agreement with the player because we know Leny Yoro wants to go to Real Madrid. Leny Yoro wants to wait for Real Madrid so all these clubs are still around to understand what happens between Real Madrid and Lille - so Liverpool United and PSG but Leny Yoro is still waiting for Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid remain in communication with Lille for the Leny Yoro deal. Now it is about the amount, the fee, the package required to make the deal happen but for sure Leny Yoro remains a top priority for Real Madrid and the top priority of Leny Yoro is still Real Madrid. So the only chance to change the story is if Real Madrid pull out of the race but as of today, Sunday, Real Madrid are there, in control and negotiating. So Leny Yoro to Real Madrid is absolutely a deal on.”