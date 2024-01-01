Yates says Forest's facilities have "improved dramatically" after backing from Marinakis

Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates has praised owner Evangelos Marinakis who has change a number of aspects at the club in recent years.

Forest gave a tour of the upgraded Nigel Doughty Academy in a five-minute video on their website which showed the incredible work completed over the summer. This, along with wide-ranging improvements at the training ground, has stunned Yates who says the club is unrecognisable

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s improved dramatically. The backing from the owner, not only at the City Ground but at the training ground, has been massive. Year on year he’s constantly improving things. You can just tell by going in that the level is different. It’s top class.

“When we got promoted, that year the facilities weren’t at the best standard. Now they’re basically identical to the City Ground, which is huge. Training on a pitch that is immaculate every day is really helping the lads become better players. It’s another thing that doesn’t get spoken about, but it’s a huge investment making sure the pitches are world class.

“The owner looks at every single detail of what can be improved. From when I first arrived as a seven or eight-year-old, the difference is almost unrecognisable to be honest.”

The improvements also include physio rooms, rehabilitation rooms, a brand-new gym and changing room with a sauna and ice baths along with much more to revolutionize the club and make it one of the top facilities in the country.