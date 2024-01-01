Several Premier League players "held hostage with no food or water" on international duty

Premier League stars who were called up to international duty for Nigeria have been stranded in an abandoned airport ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier clash with Libya.

The Super Eagles beat Libya 1-0 on Friday evening but the return leg of the match is unlikely to go ahead after the Nigeria squad’s plane was diverted to the Al-Abraw Airport which is just under a four-hour drive away from the ground and abandoned.

This was the order from the Libyan Government who allegedly intervened with their reasoning being unclear. However, some Nigerian stars have hinted online that they feel that Libya are fighting back after claims that they were not treated well ahead of their defeat last week and that this is an act of revenge.

William Troost-Ekong took to X to complain about the situation which has left many confused and outraged.

“12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

"They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games. I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last-minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

"Upon arrival, he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction. He could sleep there but NO NIGERIAN crew members allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up.

"At this point, we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look at the report and what is happening here. Even if they decide to allow this kind of behaviour, let them have the points.

"We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it’s not safe. We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us IF we continued. We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with international football."

Nottingham Forest duo Ola Aina Taiwo Awoniyi, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Fulham pair Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi are among the players caught up in the controversy and could push to protest the game against Libya that is set to go ahead on Tuesday evening.