Roma eyeing Forest defender Aina as his contract runs down

Italian giants "has their eye on" on Forest's Aina as his contract runs down

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is a target of Serie A side Roma who are reportedly looking at stealing him away from the club when his contract expires in the summer.

The 28-year-old has started every Premier League game for the Reds so far this season and is known for his versatility in the full-back role which has seen him play both on the left and on the right in an impressive season so far.

This fantastic start has caught the attention of Roma who according to Gazzetto dello Sport are tracking the defender and say that Aina is an ‘expert’ in the full back role.

The report also says Aina came to the attention of Roma whilst he was playing for Torino where he impressed for four seasons before joining Forest in 2023. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Roma could start opening negotiations on a summer free transfer in January over a potential June departure.

Forest must start discussions with the talented defender or risk losing him to a pre-contract from January with interested foreign teams.