Nottingham Forest winger Elanga calm about Sweden bench role

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga is calm about sitting on the bench for Sweden.

Elanga was left on the sidelines for Sweden's 2-2 draw with Slovakia in the Nations League on Saturday. 

He told Fotbolskanalen: "I always want to play, but it's Jon (Dahl Tomasson, coach) who chooses, and I'm just happy that we didn't lose the game.

"Now we have an important game against Estonia and hopefully we will win. 

"I'm not worried. We have many good players. I'm just happy if we win."

