Yates "absolutely buzzing" after penning new Forest deal

Nottingham Forest star Ryan Yates has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

The City Ground team were delighted to confirm that the 19-year-old would be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Yates was being linked with moves away, but has now signed a deal that will run through to the end of the 2027/2028 season.

On renewing, he said: "I'm absolutely buzzing and can't wait for the season to start now.

“Having been here for so long, I really understand what the Club means to people who have worked here for many years, the supporters and just Nottingham in general.

“Every time I put the shirt on and wear the armband, I just look to reflect what this Club is all about and what this city is all about with my performances on the pitch.”

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, said: “It goes without saying that we are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Ryan which sees him continue his journey at Nottingham Forest. He’s someone our fans admire, and I know how much the Club means to him.

“Our owner drives unity throughout the Club and undoubtedly Ryan is a huge part of that togetherness, and he will be crucial as we continue to strive forwards together.”