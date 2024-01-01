Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Arsenal set to make HUGE bid for Real Sociedad playmaker

Yates "absolutely buzzing" after penning new Forest deal

Yates "absolutely buzzing" after penning new Forest deal
Yates "absolutely buzzing" after penning new Forest deal
Yates "absolutely buzzing" after penning new Forest dealAction Plus
Nottingham Forest star Ryan Yates has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

The City Ground team were delighted to confirm that the 19-year-old would be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yates was being linked with moves away, but has now signed a deal that will run through to the end of the 2027/2028 season.

On renewing, he said: "I'm absolutely buzzing and can't wait for the season to start now.

“Having been here for so long, I really understand what the Club means to people who have worked here for many years, the supporters and just Nottingham in general.

“Every time I put the shirt on and wear the armband, I just look to reflect what this Club is all about and what this city is all about with my performances on the pitch.” 

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, said: “It goes without saying that we are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Ryan which sees him continue his journey at Nottingham Forest. He’s someone our fans admire, and I know how much the Club means to him.  

“Our owner drives unity throughout the Club and undoubtedly Ryan is a huge part of that togetherness, and he will be crucial as we continue to strive forwards together.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueYates RyanNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wood says Forest's signings "have been very astute" so far this summer
Sabatini impressed by Fiorentina summer work: Forest the right club for Milenkovic
Villa make fresh decision on Bogarde after Forest approach