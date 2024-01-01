Tribal Football
Most Read
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Calafiori passes Arsenal medical

Sabatini impressed by Fiorentina summer work: Forest the right club for Milenkovic

Sabatini impressed by Fiorentina summer work: Forest the right club for Milenkovic
Sabatini impressed by Fiorentina summer work: Forest the right club for Milenkovic
Sabatini impressed by Fiorentina summer work: Forest the right club for MilenkovicAction Plus
Italian sports director Walter Sabatini is impressed by Fiorentina's summer market work.

Speaking with Radio FirenzeViola, Sabatini praised the appointment of coach Raffaele Palladino and the arrivals of Moise Kean, Alberto Colpani and Marin Pongracic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Fiorentina is moving very well in the market. Palladino is a new generational coach who has his own style and this also counts. Colpani demonstrates that the talent in Italy is there, he is a player who never makes useless plays. I believe that in reality there are talents in Italy, but that we are not good at valorising them. 

"Fiorentina is a team that invests, (Rocco) Commisso has done a lot from this point of view.

"(Nikola) Milenkovic is a contradictory but very strong player, he deserves the Premier League. Nottingham Forest is a team with great tradition. Pongracic is a strong player, I am a little disappointed that my student Massara did not join Rennes. Fiorentina did a piracy operation, but this is the transfer market. 

"I am an admirer of Fiorentina and Florence. I have seen players like Antognoni, Batistuta, Passarella grow in that city, and the public has recognised their value. The public in Florence is very noisy, and sometimes my ears have been ringing when I came as an opponent.

"Kean hasn't exploded yet, but due to the physical exuberance and strength he has, if he can make himself available for the game, he will be able to do well."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSerie AMilenkovic NikolaPalladino RaffaeleColpani AndreaPongracic MarinKean MoiseFiorentinaNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
Forest medical scheduled for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
Nottingham Forest in talks for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic