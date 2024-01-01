Sabatini impressed by Fiorentina summer work: Forest the right club for Milenkovic

Italian sports director Walter Sabatini is impressed by Fiorentina's summer market work.

Speaking with Radio FirenzeViola, Sabatini praised the appointment of coach Raffaele Palladino and the arrivals of Moise Kean, Alberto Colpani and Marin Pongracic.

He said, "Fiorentina is moving very well in the market. Palladino is a new generational coach who has his own style and this also counts. Colpani demonstrates that the talent in Italy is there, he is a player who never makes useless plays. I believe that in reality there are talents in Italy, but that we are not good at valorising them.

"Fiorentina is a team that invests, (Rocco) Commisso has done a lot from this point of view.

"(Nikola) Milenkovic is a contradictory but very strong player, he deserves the Premier League. Nottingham Forest is a team with great tradition. Pongracic is a strong player, I am a little disappointed that my student Massara did not join Rennes. Fiorentina did a piracy operation, but this is the transfer market.

"I am an admirer of Fiorentina and Florence. I have seen players like Antognoni, Batistuta, Passarella grow in that city, and the public has recognised their value. The public in Florence is very noisy, and sometimes my ears have been ringing when I came as an opponent.

"Kean hasn't exploded yet, but due to the physical exuberance and strength he has, if he can make himself available for the game, he will be able to do well."