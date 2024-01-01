Wood says Forest's signings "have been very astute" so far this summer

Wood says Forest's signings "have been very astute" so far this summer

Veteran forward Chris Wood has praised Nottingham Forest’s business this summer.

The striker is happy that Forest have managed to keep most of the players from last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wood believes that continuity, coupled with smart additions, will ensure they remain a Premier League club.

"He's a big lad and he's got some good feet, we're lucky to have him,” the New Zealander told the BBC on new defender Nikola Milenkovic.

“He's shown what he's about so it will be interesting to see him more in games. I think the four signings we've made have been very astute."

"At the moment it's more settled,” Wood said of the squad.

“You've got to keep the group together and you want to work with a number that you're used to. The turnover of players makes it hard to get consistency, so if we can keep the core group and keep ticking over together, I think it will be a great step forward."