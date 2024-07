Villa make fresh decision on Bogarde after Forest approach

Aston Villa are keen to keep hold of young defender Lamare Bogarde.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Nottingham Forest have failed with an offer for Bogarde.

The 20 year-old spent time with Bristol Rovers on-loan last season.

Now Villa are seeking new contract talks with Bogarde's minders as they aim to extend his stay.

Villa management see the Dutchman as a future first teamer.