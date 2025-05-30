Yarmoliuk and his agents thrilled with new Brentford contract

Ukraine international Yehor Yarmoliuk has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford, in a deal that was supported by his representatives from Ukrainian agency ProStar.

Yarmoliuk has made 66 appearances for the Bees since joining from Ukrainian side Dnipro-1 in 2022. This season has marked a significant step forward in his development, with the midfielder playing a career-high 35 matches across all competitions, totalling 1,776 minutes. He started 19 of those games, underlining his growing influence and consistency at the highest level.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am incredibly happy and proud that I have signed a new contract with Brentford FC!" declared Yarmoliuk. "This is a huge and important step for me and confirmation that the club believes in me and my potential, and this is worth a lot.

"I would also like to express my deep gratitude to the management, coaching staff, and all the employees of the club for their support. From the first day here, I felt at home, and this is incredibly important for a young player."

Great pride in new contract

On his progress in the Premier League, the midfielder continued: "Also, I want to thank my agent, Vadim Shablii, who during this period has become not only a football agent for me but also a true friend who is always willing to help with any question regarding football and life in England.

"The past period has been very important for my adaptation and growth. I understand that I still have a lot to do to gain a foothold in the first team and become a key player. My main goal is to continue to work hard in training, take every chance on the field, and help the team reach new heights. And of course, thanks to all the fans for their incredible support! Come on you, Bees!”

Vadim Shablii, ProStar CEO and Yarmoliuk's agent added: "We are delighted that a new long-term contract was signed between Yehor and Brentford FC. This is all thanks to his talent, dedication, perseverance, and huge potential. The club sees him as a player who is capable of becoming part of the team in the long term.

"For us, as the agency that represents Yehor's interests, this is a moment of pride for the player, since we have been with him from the very beginning of his journey in big European football. I am confident that this new stage will help him get even more playing time, allow him to fully realize his potential in one of the best championships, and allow him to become a key player not only for Brentford, but also for the Ukrainian national team."