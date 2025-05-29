Brentford go for Liverpool keeper Kelleher as Flekken step away from sale

Brentford have made a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international plans to leave Anfield this summer in search of first team football.

The Mirror says the Bees have already made an approach to Liverpool for Kelleher this week.

With concerns over Mark Flekken's future, with the German attracting fresh interest from the Bundesliga, Brentford have identified Kelleher as a readymade replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen, under new coach Erik ten Hag, are in talks to sign Flekken, forcing Brentford to move for Kelleher.

Kelleher is also interesting West Ham and promoted Leeds United.