Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea equal Crvena Zvezda’s 46-year European record
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez makes history against Real Betis
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man Utd start their post-season tour with an awkward 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars

Brentford go for Liverpool keeper Kelleher as Flekken step away from sale

Paul Vegas
Brentford go for Liverpool keeper Kelleher as Flekken step away from sale
Brentford go for Liverpool keeper Kelleher as Flekken step away from saleAction Plus
Brentford have made a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caiomhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international plans to leave Anfield this summer in search of first team football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says the Bees have already made an approach to Liverpool for Kelleher this week.

With concerns over Mark Flekken's future, with the German attracting fresh interest from the Bundesliga, Brentford have identified Kelleher as a readymade replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen, under new coach Erik ten Hag, are in talks to sign Flekken, forcing Brentford to move for Kelleher.

Kelleher is also interesting West Ham and promoted Leeds United.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinFlekken MarkBrentfordLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenLeedsWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong in Liverpool today
Bayer Leverkusen chief Rolfes admits Liverpool "interest" for Wirtz
Liverpool table massive opening bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz