Paul Vegas
Pressley explains leaving Brentford
Steven Pressley has left Brentford as the club's head of individual player development.

The Scot has been with the Bees for the past four years.

Pressley said: “After careful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge in my career.

“I leave the club having formed some great friendships, great memories, and also being appreciative of the opportunity to work with some highly-skilled people, which has allowed me to learn and grow as a person.”

Director of football Phil Giles added: “I’d like to thank Steven for his commitment to Brentford over the last 4 seasons.

“As well as developing some of our best young players and having a meaningful impact on first-team performances in the Premier League, he’s been a top professional and a pleasure to get to know as a person.

“On behalf of everyone at Brentford, I wish him well in his future career.”

