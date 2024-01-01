Yalcouye could go out on loan as Brighton weigh up tough decision

Yalcouye could go out on loan as Brighton weigh up tough decision

Brighton & Hove Albion are weighing up whether to send new boy Malick Yalcouye out on loan as manager Fabian Huerzeler and his staff yet to make what is a hard decision.

Huerzeler and his backroom staff have already made changes to the backroom staff as well as added a few players to their squad and now have to make another bold decision.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malick Yalcouye who turns 19 in November, remains very inexperienced in European football having made major progress with Gothenburg after arriving from the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

As reported in The Argus the Seagulls are in no great rush to make a decision as they prepare for a pre-season which includes huge international trips to Japan and QPR before hosting Villarreal.

The midfielder will have to impress in preseason if he wants a place in the first team or a spot in one of Brighton’s many youth sides but a loan move could suit the talented youngster.