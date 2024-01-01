IFK chief Larsson on Brighton signing Yalcouye: We'll never forget him!

IFK Gothenburg chief Ola Larsson has paid tribute to Malick Yalcouye.

The teen has signed for Brighton in the last 24 hours.

Larsson said, "Malick is a player who has made an impression and who has impressed everyone who cares about IFK Gothenburg. He became a crowd favorite right from the first match and since then he has only grown and grown.

"It has been a spring that few blue-and-whites will forget. I think many will look back on this time with pride and say that "'I was there at Malick Yalcouyé's first match' or that 'I saw him at Gamla Ullevi when he broke through'.

"I know that there are many of us here at IFK Gothenburg who think and feel that way."