DONE DEAL: Hurzeler welcomes new signing Yalcouye

Brighton have announced the signing of Malick Yalcouye from IFK Gothenburg.

The teen has joined the Seagulls on a deal to 2029.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “We are really pleased to bring Malick to the club. He is a talented midfielder with lots of potential to develop into a top-class player.

“He’s excited about this next stage of his career and we’re looking forward to helping him progress.”

Yalcouye only joined IFK at the start of this Allsvenskan season, but such was his impact that clubs across came calling in a matter of weeks.