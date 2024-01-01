Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Hurzeler welcomes new signing Yalcouye

DONE DEAL: Hurzeler welcomes new signing Yalcouye
DONE DEAL: Hurzeler welcomes new signing Yalcouye
DONE DEAL: Hurzeler welcomes new signing YalcouyeAction Plus
Brighton have announced the signing of Malick Yalcouye from IFK Gothenburg.

The teen has joined the Seagulls on a deal to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said, “We are really pleased to bring Malick to the club. He is a talented midfielder with lots of potential to develop into a top-class player. 

“He’s excited about this next stage of his career and we’re looking forward to helping him progress.”

Yalcouye only joined IFK at the start of this Allsvenskan season, but such was his impact that clubs across  came calling in a matter of weeks.

Mentions
Premier LeagueYalcouye MalickBrightonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton reach deal with IFK for Yalcouye
Brighton target Yalcouye omitted from IFK squad
Svensson on Brighton target Yalcouye: Best young player ever seen in Allsvenskan