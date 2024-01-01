Brighton signing Yalcouye says farewell to IFK and fans

Brighton signing Malick Yalcouye has said farewell to IFK Gothenburg.

The teen was sold to Brighton this week after less than a year in Sweden.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yalcouye said on IFK's website: "IFK Gothenburg is my first professional club. I felt very welcome straight away and everyone at the club has done a lot to help me, both on and off the pitch. I am grateful for that.

"I'm also grateful for the special bond I have with all the supporters.

"It means a lot to me. I am happy to have called myself a Blue and White player, to wear the blue and white shirt and to play in front of the fantastic supporters. Now I'm taking the next step in my career and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me and who continues to support the team.

"Thank-you Blåvitt."