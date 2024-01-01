Brighton signing Yalcouye says farewell to IFK and fans

Tribal Football
Brighton signing Malick Yalcouye has said farewell to IFK Gothenburg.

The teen was sold to Brighton this week after less than a year in Sweden.

Yalcouye said on IFK's website: "IFK Gothenburg is my first professional club. I felt very welcome straight away and everyone at the club has done a lot to help me, both on and off the pitch. I am grateful for that.

"I'm also grateful for the special bond I have with all the supporters.

"It means a lot to me. I am happy to have called myself a Blue and White player, to wear the blue and white shirt and to play in front of the fantastic supporters. Now I'm taking the next step in my career and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me and who continues to support the team.

"Thank-you Blåvitt."

