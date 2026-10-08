Xavi Simons reveals he is enrolled in Harvard Business School: I'm going back to school!

Tottenham star Xavi Simons has enrolled at Harvard as he recovers from his injury behind the scenes.

At the end of April, Simons ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee, ruling him out for the rest of the season and much of the following campaign in what was a devastating blow.

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Reports state he may not return to the pitch until the start of next year and as he recovers and rehabilitates away from the pitch, the Dutchman revealed that he is taking on a side venture.

Simons has enrolled in the Harvard Business School’s Crossover Into Business. This is a programme specifically designed for professional athletes who want to develop business skills and prepare for careers and ventures during or after sport.

Simons goes back to school

Writing on LinkedIn, he revealed he wishes to continue learning in what will have been a tough period for the 23 year old.

"I'm going back to school," Simons wrote in the post.

"During my recovery, I've been trying to use my time in the best way possible. Football is still my main focus, but I also want to keep learning and improving away from the pitch.

"I'm happy to share that I've been accepted onto the Crossover Into Business Program at Harvard Business School. It's an online program where professional athletes learn more about business alongside HBS MBA students.

"I've always been interested in more than just football. I want to understand the business side of the game better, learn from people in different industries and keep developing as a person.

"Over the last few weeks, I've spent time on both the East Coast and West Coast in the U.S., meeting new people and seeing different ways of working. It's given me a lot of new ideas. It also makes this experience extra special because of Professor Anita Elberse. We first met during my time at FC Barcelona, and later again at Paris Saint-Germain. We've stayed in touch over the years, so it was great to see her again and visit Harvard while I was in Boston.

"Getting back on the pitch is still my number one priority. At the same time, I want to use this period to keep learning and invest in myself beyond football."

The course is designed to fit around professional athletes' schedules and covers business decision-making and helps athletes understand areas they may encounter in their careers after sport.

Aside from Simons, notable participants include Chris Bosh, Caroline Wozniacki, Marta Kostyuk, Caron Butler, Kellyn Acosta and William Ekong.