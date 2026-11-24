Mauricio Pochettino is clear over his desire to reshape Manchester United's struggling squad and he wants three signings in January.

The Argentinian coach admitted the Red Devils are now in a relegation battle following a 4-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool in his first game in charge.

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That disastrous result keeps United in 19th place in the Premier League, with just one win in their first 11 top-flight games of 2026/27.

However, despite the dire situation at Old Trafford, Pochettino will have a maximum of £50 million to spend at the start of 2027, as per Mail Sport.

That could cut his incomings to two new faces - with one likely to be a loan - and a new striker is expected to take priority.

Benjamin Sesko's injury, and the ongoing form struggles of Pochettnio's current attackers has become clear, and AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun could now be targeted.

Balogun opted against a summer deadline day move to Everton, but he's still open to a Premier League switch, and United could be quoted £40 million.