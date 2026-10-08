Mourinho speaks on Man City charges and reveals he has to "laugh a little"

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has spoken on Manchester City's financial charges and his experience with corruption.

City were charged by the Premier League with 115 alleged breaches covering the period from 2009/10 to 2017/18. This involved financial reporting, sponsorship revenue, player and manager payments, including sham contracts which inflated revenue.

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The Premier League side have consistently denied wrongdoing and have appealed the verdict, with a result set to come in January as all eyes turn back to club football this weekend.

For now, no punishment has been released by the Premier League. However, fines, points deductions and expulsion from the Premier League have all been suggested as the situation continues.

Asked about the drama this week, Mourinho compared the situation to the José María Enríquez Negreira case in which Barcelona paid companies linked to him around €7.3M between 2001 and 2018.

"I prefer to laugh a little, because I think we will have an end. But we two, who are in our sixties, have to have the luck to still be here when the final sentence arrives, because now a sentence will arrive and then an appeal...' Mourinho told Corriere dello Sport. His comments highlight a growing frustration within the game regarding the time it takes to process major disciplinary cases involving elite clubs.

He then compared it to his own experience of corruption: "I arrived and lived here, at Real Madrid, the important times of Negreira. Nobody knew it, but we lived it. I then left and now it is known. But in Turkey the big scandal... afterwards this type of situation happened to me often,' he added, referencing how the head of Turkish officiating was eventually imprisoned."

Negreira was the No. 2 official in Spanish refereeing while Barcelona was making the payments, and Mourinho's comparison shows that corruption has not stopped in football, but it has instead switched routes to inflate revenue and reportedly cheat in other ways.

City boss Enzo Maresca will conduct his pre-Liverpool press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of the clash at Anfield this weekend as more questions are raised around the side.