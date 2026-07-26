Xavi Simons: Barcelona never believed in me

Former Barcelona prospect Xavi Simons has called out the club for their treatment of him as a youth team player.

Simons joined the La Masia academy aged seven - and was tipped for a bright future in Catalonia - as part of a set up which included current Barcelona first team names Alejandro Balde, Fermín Lopez and Marc Casado.

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However, after nine years, Simons was unable to break into Barcelona's senior ranks and he accepted a move to PSG.

The 23-year-old has shown flashes of his talent, in eye-catching spells at PSV and RB Leipzig, before joining Tottenham last summer.

A serious knee injury cut short his debut campaign in North London, and saw him miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands, as his rocky relationship with Barca remains an issue.

"It was clear from Barca's side they didn't believe in me. At that time, I chose not to speak because I was only focused on football, but they told me, 'We have other players we believe in, and want to offer you a contract, but you're not a player who is truly part of the project.' - he told The Sports Agents podcast.

"I'd been there my whole life. I'd experienced everything there, my entire childhood was there, I love the club. They simply preferred other boys at that time and that's fine.

"I went to really big project at PSG at 16 years old, training with the best players in the world, so the decision was easy."

Simons also indicated his rehabilitation from an ACL tear remains on track and he should feature again for Tottenham before the end of 2026.