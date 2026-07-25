Man United have reportedly been given a transfer deadline by Roma to sign midfielder Manu Kone.

Kone, 25, is in demand following a fantastic World Cup with France and has been heavily linked with a move to Man United.

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Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild is well and truly underway having already added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £85 million.

Both of those deals were done at a rapid pace, but the potential Kone move is taking a lot longer, and Roma are starting to grow restless, Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

Roma are under pressure to sell the midfielder before July 31st or risk a financial punishment from UEFA.

They have a settlement agreement with European football’s governing body to ensure their losses do not exceed €60million (£51.25m).

Kone is valued between £43m and £51m.