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Man United given Manu Kone transfer deadline as Roma grow restless

Man United given Manu Kone transfer deadline as Roma grow restless
Man United given Manu Kone transfer deadline as Roma grow restlessIcon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Man United have reportedly been given a transfer deadline by Roma to sign midfielder Manu Kone.

Kone, 25, is in demand following a fantastic World Cup with France and has been heavily linked with a move to Man United.

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Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild is well and truly underway having already added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £85 million.

Both of those deals were done at a rapid pace, but the potential Kone move is taking a lot longer, and Roma are starting to grow restless, Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

Roma are under pressure to sell the midfielder before July 31st or risk a financial punishment from UEFA.

They have a settlement agreement with European football’s governing body to ensure their losses do not exceed €60million (£51.25m).

Kone is valued between £43m and £51m.

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Manu KoneManchester UnitedAS RomaPremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers