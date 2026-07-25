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Arsenal's Vinicius Jr interest dealt major blow as Mourinho fights to keep winger

Arsenal's Vinicius Jr interest dealt major blow as Mourinho fights to keep winger
Arsenal's Vinicius Jr interest dealt major blow as Mourinho fights to keep wingerREUTERS

Arsenal's pursuit of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has been dealt a major blow and Jose Mourinho insists on keeping him.

Per The Athletic, Arsenal are considering a move for the 26-year-old, although talks with either player or Real Madrid have started.

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The news comes after the Spanish giants entered the race alongside PSG and Liverpool for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius has been dealt a major blow as Mourinho plans to block any potential transfer.

Mourinho is insistent that all of the club’s big names will remain at the club beyond the summer as they seek to end a two-year trophy drought.

Vinicius has just one year left on his Real Madrid contract, and although the club want to keep him, talks have stalled since the start of 2026.

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