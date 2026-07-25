Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Arsenal quoted 'substantial fee' in Julian Alvarez transfer race

Argentina star Julian Alvarez.
Argentina star Julian Alvarez.Reuters

Atletico Madrid will not sanction a summer cut price sale of Julian Alvarez under any circumstances.

The former Manchester City star confirmed his desire to leave Madrid, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Barcelona heavily rumoured to be his preferred destination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That triggered a war of words between the two clubs, with Barca president Joan Laporta confirming the Catalans are keen to sign the Argentina star, but Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has indicated he will accept nothing less than Alvarez's full €500M release clause.

With Alvarez under contract in Madrid until 2030, Atletico are under no pressure to sell, and with Barcelona still balancing a delicate financial picture they could be priced out of the race.

That has reopened the door for Alvarez to potentially return to England as Arsenal eye a bold offer with Viktor Gyokeres possibly included in a deal.

Gyokeres endured a mixed first season at the Emirates Stadium, despite ending the campaign on 21 goals across all competitions, and Atletico are long term admirers of the Sweden international.

As per reports from Cadena SER, Arsenal are still assessing their options of over a player-plus-cash offer, but they would need to make a 'substantial offer' of around €100M plus Gyokeres.

Mentions
Julian AlvarezViktor GyökeresAtl. MadridArsenalBarcelonaPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Atletico Madrid confirm Julian Alvarez's return date as Barcelona exit stays gridlocked

Atlético Madrid CEO says Alvarez is NOT for sale despite Arsenal and Barcelona interest

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo responds to Barcelona's ongoing Alvarez interest