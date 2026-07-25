Marcus Rashford comes up as Man United and Roma discuss move for Manu Kone

Marcus Rashford has reportedly become a topic of discussion between Man United and Roma during talks for midfielder Manu Kone.

Man United’s midfield rebuild is well and truly underway, having already added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £85 million.

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Michael Carrick’s side have also been heavily linked with a move for France international Kone and have been in talks with current club Roma.

Roma are needing to sell players and raise around in order to adhere to FFP and value Kone, 25, at around €60 million.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Man United are unwilling to pay that fee the idea of including Rashford in the deal has been discussed.

There are already several issues with this proposal, however. Rashford’s reported £325,000 per week salary isn’t feasible for Roma.