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Xabi Alonso leaves Fernandez out of Brighton clash as he wants "fully committed" squad

Xabi Alonso leave Fernandez out of Brighton squad as he wants "fully comitted" squad
Xabi Alonso leave Fernandez out of Brighton squad as he wants "fully comitted" squadAction Images via Reuters

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has decided to omit Enzo Fernandez from his squad to face Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday night’s (September 1) 11pm BST summer window deadline is quickly approaching and Chelsea have still not managed to offload Fernandez who was deemed surplus to requirements a number of weeks ago. 

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Alonso confirmed that the late decision to omit Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea’s squad to face Luton was made jointly by himself and the club and he has now omitted him from the Brighton squad for Sunday’s clash. 

Speaking on the decision, Alonso revealed that Fernandez may not be committed to the side after constant links to Manchester City

"We assess what's best for the team and considering everything, the situation, we need a team that will be focused, everyone involved that's fully committed and engaged with the game." 

Chelsea previously gave City a deadline of August 14 to complete a deal for Fernandez but not bid came from their Premier League rivals who have since brought in Ayyoub Bouaddi

Fernandez starred under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and is keen to reunite with his former boss but with no offers coming in, the Blues may be stuck with the World Cup winner as the deadline approaches. 

City lost Rodri and Bernardo Silva this summer but with the introduction of Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson, Maresca seems content with his midfield. 

 

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Premier LeagueEnzo FernandezXabi AlonsoAyyoub BouaddiBrightonChelseaManchester CityFootball transfers

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