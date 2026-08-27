Man City target Fernandez asked Alonso to be left out of Chelsea squad for EFL Cup clash

Enzo Fernandez reportedly asked Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso not to be included in the squad for the EFL Cup clash with Luton as he pushes for a move to Man City.

It’s been widely reported that Enzo Maresca is look to reunite with the 25-year-old at Man City before the end of the transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite all the links, Fernandez returned to Alonso’s squad for the 3-2 Premier League win over Fulham on Monday (August 24), coming on as a substitute to a chorus of boos.

Fernandez was then excluded from the squad that faced League One Luton in the EFL Cup three days later.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, it’s because the Argentina international asked Alonso to leave him out as he pushes for a move to Man City.

Chelsea continue to stand by their £120 million asking price, however, as they continue to wait for their fellow Premier League side to make an offer.