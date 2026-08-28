Alonso reveals Caicedo may return for Brighton clash, speaks on Enzo Fernandez situation

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with Brighton.

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they seek to continue their perfect start to the season following wins over Fulham and Luton Town.

Advertisement Advertisement

What’s worrying for the Blues is that Brighton are often considered their bogey side. Brighton have scored three goals in each of their most recent three league fixtures against Chelsea, winning every time.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have won five of the last eight matches between the clubs as Alonso aims to avoid dropping points.

Alonso opens up on Enzo Fernandez

Three points are imperative for Alonso whose side currently sit 6th after becoming one of 9 teams to pick up a win last weekend. As the players prepare behind the scenes, the media first asked about Enzo Fernandez whose move to Manchester City is drawing closer.

"We have been talking about speculation, sorry, but I'm not the one who talks too early. We will see what happens. We want to be ready always."

He was then asked why the World Cup winner was not involved against Luton amid speculations as the media hinted it may be due to his mentality:

"No, I said we need the players that are in the best situation to play," Alonso said. "We need to take everything into consideration - players that are in a good moment, players that are not feeling that energy to play.

"For me, it is very important they feel this desire to play and to have good preparation."

How will Alonso manage a bloated Chelsea side?

Sticking on the subject of transfers, Chelsea's squad is still massively bloated heading into the final stage of the summer transfer window. Alonso was next asked on how he will balance such a side heading into a campaign without European football.

"It's important to respect and know that not all the players are in the same stage of their career.

"Some players are established, some players it is their first year at a club like Chelsea or even in the Premier League. Everything is at a different stage.

"They understand that and know that, which is all in the creation of the team. I don't have a number, I have an idea. We will be close to that."

Team news

Lastly, Alonso was questioned on the fitness of Levi Colwill and Geovany Quenda who are both unlikely to start the clash but could feature off the bench.

"No issues. Our plan is that they are training tomorrow preparing for Sunday. With Levi, we know three games in a week after the injury, missing a period, he needs to take the right steps, we don’t want to push him too much. So he feels comfortable."

Alonso also spoke on Moises Caicedo:

"He is hopefully training tomorrow, we are hopeful he can be involved. We are still checking, no decision made."