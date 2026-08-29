Chelsea lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Alonso seeks to continue perfect start

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as manager Xabi Alonso aims to continue what has been a perfect start.

A win against Fulham on Monday night followed by a 2-0 win over Luton Town in the EFL Cup has placed confidence in Blues supporters who are backing Alonso to collect another 3 points against Barcelona.

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However, despite Chelsea’s fine form, Brighton have also won two of their first three matches and scored eight goals without reply across their Premier League and in their Conference League fixtures this season.

Brighton have won both Premier League meetings between the sides last season, including a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are out for revenge and a win could take them joint top of the table alongside Manchester City before Arsenal play on Monday night.

Chelsea team news v Brighton

Alonso will be without Marco Palestra, Jordan Henderson but will be happy to see Moises Caicedo and Wesley Fofana return for this Sunday's clash.

Brighton are missing Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter whilst Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson remain long-term absentees for manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Chelsea predicted XI v Brighton

Chelsea: Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Lavia, James, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Joao Pedro

Brighton: Verbruggen; Weiffer, Dunk, Vuskovic, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Gomez, O'Riley, De Cuyper; Rutter

Chelsea v Brighton kick off time

Alonso will lead his side at 14:00pm UK time on Sunday the 30th August at Stamford Bridge in what should be a thrilling clash.

Key Stat

Chelsea have won 16 of their 28 meetings with Brighton in all competitions, while seven have ended in defeat and five have been drawn. Moreover, Chelsea conceded 25 home goals, while Brighton scored 22 and conceded 26 on their travels as the two sides meet in West London.