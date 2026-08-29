Man Utd make shock enquiry for Aston Villa left back as Carrick replaces Shaw

Manchester United have enquired about Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen in the final days of the transfer window.

The Red Devils had been interested in Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde who revealed that he wanted to stay with the Spanish side this summer.

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As Balde gets away, manager Michael Carrick is still keen to find a replacement for Luke Shaw who turned 31 years old last month.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall has been linked with the side for several weeks but transfer guru Pete O'Rourke reports this week that Carrick is eyeing one unexpected Villa star.

“Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen as they search to bring in a new left-back.”

No bid has been made by United and Villa’s stance is currently unclear on the Dutchman who is contracted until 2030, meaning Villa are under no contractual pressure to sell.

What’s interesting is that Carrick has complete faith in Shaw and the England international is still his starting left-back in all competitions.

However, United may be planning for the future and Maatsen, who is just 24 years old, is a player who will suit the profile of defender that Carrick will be seeking to bring in.

Reports claim that if United do sign a new left back then youngster Harry Amass will depart as rumours around the 19 year old continue to grow.