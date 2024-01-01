Wyness urges Everton fans to be positive about club's future

Everton can go on to become a huge Premier League club for decades to come.

But they must first avoid going down in the next few years if they are to achieve that dream.

That is the view of former chief executive Keith Wyness, who spoke about the club’s circumstances on a podcast.

The 66-year-old told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “The new stadium will bring Everton back into the top 10 for commercial revenue in the Premier League. It was never going to catapult them up to the top level, but what it does do is stop them dropping any further back.

“At Goodison, that was happening. it’s a huge positive and the £60m number (prediction for annual revenue) can only increase from here.

“The future looks great if they can stay in the Premier League and kick on with a new ownership situation settled. Everton have a rosy future.”