Everton place new signing Gomez with Lyon B

Everton have placed new signing Francis Gomez at Olympique Lyon.

The youngster was signed by Everton from Nigeria's Sporting Supreme.

The Gambian has since been sent on-loan to Lyon for the season.

Everton have coughed up €250,000 for Gomez, who is now playing for Lyon B in the National 3.

The 18 year-old's contract at Everton runs to 2027.