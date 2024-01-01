Everton chief Thelwell confident of big Broja impact

Everton chief Kevin Thelwell is happy with the signing of Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

The forward was a late arrival at Goodison Park in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Broja is on loan at the club for a year, while they may have an option to extend his stay.

"Having monitored Armando's journey for a number of years, we're very pleased to have been able to bring him to the club," said Thelwell.

"Armando is still a young player who has already built up some impressive experience but someone we also feel has lots more potential to be unlocked.

"First and foremost, we will work with him to get him fit as soon as possible. Then, his addition will strengthen our options in the attacking department."