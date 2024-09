Coleman released by Ireland back to Everton

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has been released from the Republic of Ireland squad.

Coleman was forced off with an injury in Saturday's clash defeat to England.

The 35-year-old fullback has left the national team camp and traveled home to Everton to recover.

The Irish Football Association confirmed the decision on Sunday.

Instead, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has called in Festy Ebosele, who is on loan to Watford this season from Udinese.