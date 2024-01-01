Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid

Wyness convinced of sign that Chelsea boardroom rift easing

Wyness convinced of sign that Chelsea boardroom rift easing
Wyness convinced of sign that Chelsea boardroom rift easingAction Plus
Former Everton chief exec Keith Wyness believes tension has eased inside Chelsea's boardroom.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, the boss of Clearlake, have been at loggerheads amid claims they want to buy eachother out of the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Wyness says the arrival of new managing director David Beeston from Liverpool suggests there's an easing of the tension.

He told Football Insider: "Just a few weeks ago, we spoke about how Clearlake and Boehly were at each other’s throats.

"That seems to have thawed. It’s amazing what a few wins can do, not just in the dressing room but in the boardroom.

"It does seem that peace has broken out. They will have known that it was a bad look, and hopefully, they’ve sorted things out."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Ecuador coach Beccacece offers fresh advice to Chelsea signing Paez
Van der Kraan named new Chelsea academy director
Maresca says his Chelsea side are not ready to challenge for title