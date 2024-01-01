Wyness convinced of sign that Chelsea boardroom rift easing

Former Everton chief exec Keith Wyness believes tension has eased inside Chelsea's boardroom.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, the boss of Clearlake, have been at loggerheads amid claims they want to buy eachother out of the club.

But Wyness says the arrival of new managing director David Beeston from Liverpool suggests there's an easing of the tension.

He told Football Insider: "Just a few weeks ago, we spoke about how Clearlake and Boehly were at each other’s throats.

"That seems to have thawed. It’s amazing what a few wins can do, not just in the dressing room but in the boardroom.

"It does seem that peace has broken out. They will have known that it was a bad look, and hopefully, they’ve sorted things out."