Maresca says his Chelsea side are not ready to challenge for title

Maresca says his Chelsea side are not ready to challenge for the title

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca believes his team are not yet Premier League title challengers.

The Blues have made a very strong start to the season under the Italian’s tutelage

With the Blues fourth in the table Maresca believes his team are not yet ready to challenge the top dogs.

“I really don’t think we can compete with City and Arsenal,” he told reporters.

“I really think that, because we are not ready.

“The reason why is that City are working with the same manager for nine years, Arsenal for five years. It’s something that if you want to compete for important things, you need that time.

“After Arsenal v Paris St Germain (on Tuesday), they asked the same to (PSG coach) Luis Enrique. He said the difference is that Arsenal have had the same manager for five years, (PSG) are one year and a half.

“We (Chelsea) are three months. It’s a huge difference. I’m really convinced that we cannot compete with that club. The target is to improve and slowly, slowly go close to them. But we are not in this moment ready for that.”