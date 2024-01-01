Tribal Football
Ecuador coach Beccacece offers fresh advice to Chelsea signing Paez
Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece says Chelsea signing Kendry Paez must learn to handle his public profile.

The teen remains with Independiente del Valle, where he is staying until he leaves for Chelsea when he turns 18.

"It’s my responsibility to be aware. But my experience with him has made me empathetic. He is very talented, and he knows he must learn to handle this, especially now that he is sold to a club and is part of the national team," Beccacece is quoted as saying by Studio Futbol.

"He has been important in day-to-day practices. He was significant when he came on against Brazil and stood out against Peru, hitting from outside and connecting well with Pervis (Estupinan). 

"I would like him to play outside, but he can’t because of age restrictions. But I'm attentive to him, and he has been respectful to us."

