Van der Kraan named new Chelsea academy director

Glenn van der Kraan has been named new Chelsea academy director.

The Dutchman leaves Manchester City, where he has been since 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea's sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a join-statement: “We are very pleased to make this announcement as Glenn brings his vast experience and track record for success in youth development into his new position at Chelsea.

“Alongside the vital continuity and experience that Jack brings to his new role, we are excited about this new leadership and the potential within the academy moving forward.

"The academy is fundamental to the plan for the future of the club, with Glenn and Jack now in place to steer the operation alongside the immense expertise already within the academy building at Cobham.”