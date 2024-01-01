Wright-Phillips impressed by Man City youngster Hamilton

Manchester City hero Shaun Wright-Phillips gave a special salute to youngster Micah Hamilton.

The Citizens gave many youth team players chances against AC Milan in a friendly game.

Despite City losing the contest, Wright-Phillips focused on the impact of the substitute Hamilton.

“He’s done what people want to see from a young Academy product or a sub coming off the bench,” said the former City and England winger.

“You want to see him have an impact in the game, play a role, be creative and excite people.

“And that’s what he’s done and it’s exactly the same thing that he did in the Champions League against Red Star Belgrade (when he scored on his debut last December).

“He seems to have that way where that’s just the way he plays.

“And he will go a very long way in football just because of the way he plays and his tenacity.

“He tries to be creative, but keeps the ball at the right time and his decision making is so good for such a young player.”