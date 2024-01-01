Man City striker Haaland: I want to be a better player and better human being

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland admits there's areas in his game he needs to improve.

Haaland was speaking after defeat to AC Milan in New York.

He later said, . "I have improved in many aspects. I am trying to become a better version of myself, both on and off the pitch.

"I have already said on several occasions that I can improve in many areas. I am working on it. I hope to be a better footballer and a better human being this season.

"You have to think about it day by day, without looking too far ahead, because there will be more than 70 games if I play them all, plus the international games. It's about trying to do well in every game , because this is my job."