Man City boss Guardiola: I wish with all my heart that Eddie stays

Man City boss Guardiola: I wish with all my heart that Eddie stays

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he doesn't want to lose Ederson.

The Brazil goalkeeper is a top target for Al-Ittihad this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Guardiola said: "I wish with all my heart that Eddie continues with us.

"I would like him to stay. I can't imagine our processes having been successful these last few seasons without him. He is an important figure in the dressing room."

Guardiola continued: "His future? I don't know. He will also have to evaluate other options. We would like him to stay, but it depends on the clubs. I don't know well the situation, we haven't spoken in the last few days.

"He will come to train and he will be with us and we will see what happens. The goalkeeper is a really important role and he's fantastic."