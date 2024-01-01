Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move

Man City boss Guardiola: I wish with all my heart that Eddie stays

Man City boss Guardiola: I wish with all my heart that Eddie stays
Man City boss Guardiola: I wish with all my heart that Eddie stays
Man City boss Guardiola: I wish with all my heart that Eddie staysAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he doesn't want to lose Ederson.

The Brazil goalkeeper is a top target for Al-Ittihad this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Guardiola said: "I wish with all my heart that Eddie continues with us.

"I would like him to stay. I can't imagine our processes having been successful these last few seasons without him. He is an important figure in the dressing room."

Guardiola continued: "His future? I don't know. He will also have to evaluate other options. We would like him to stay, but it depends on the clubs. I don't know well the situation, we haven't spoken in the last few days.

"He will come to train and he will be with us and we will see what happens. The goalkeeper is a really important role and he's fantastic."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEdersonManchester CityAl IttihadSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mind
Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper Donnarumma
Al-Ittihad open Man City talks for Ederson fee