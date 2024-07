Fenerbahce launching bid for Man City midfielder Kovacic

Fenerbahce are eyeing Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Fener are willing to bid £25m for the Croatia international, who only moved to City a year ago from Chelsea.

And The Sun says City are prepared to sell Kovacic.

Fener coach Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion and has urged the board to push for the midfielder's signing.

The pair have previously worked together at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.