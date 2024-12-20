Wright on Rashford: So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has launched a defense of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The forward has come under huge criticism from his own supporters in recent weeks.

Rashford was dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby and United’s Carabao Cup game against Tottenham in recent days.

He gave an interview after the City game stating that he was ready to move on for new opportunities.

Wright posted on social media: “I got to Arsenal at 28, but you expect ME to write off someone with the ability Marcus has at 27!!!!

"So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail so that you can say you were right!

"You would take one percent of the career Marcus has had!"