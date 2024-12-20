Liverpool boss Slot: Why we're ahead of Arsenal on Prem table

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says it's too soon to discuss winning the Premier League title.

The Reds go to Tottenham on Sunday as outright Premier League leaders.

But Slot insists: "As I have said for the last three or four months, judge the table after 19 games because then everyone has played the same opponents.

"Probably we had a bit of luck, for example Arsenal had a lot of red cards in the beginning of the season that's why they dropped points.

"We have now received a red card and we dropped points. We now have Tottenham away which Arsenal had at the beginning of the season, Chelsea already played there.

"Don't look at it where you were in the season it is about where you are at the end of the season."

On Tottenham, the Dutchman also stated: "They are consistent in their playing style and what they want. They can be unlucky as well, what happened yesterday they dominated the game. They always like to attack, he (Ange Postecoglou) plays always with three attackers, two attacking midfielders and his full-backs join the attack so much.

"People say 'why do you bring the ball out from the back' because they lost the ball and the second one the goalkeeper kicked it away.

"But I think it is a privilege to be a season ticket holder at Tottenham, to be a fan of them at the moment because they play such a great style."