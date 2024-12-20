Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Football should be about exhilaration!

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has welcomed their Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool.

Spurs also host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Postecoglou said this morning: "We're in it, that's the main things. It's an exciting fixture. I could be wrong but the recent history of the Carabao Cup has either been won by a Manchester club or Liverpool , we've had to beat all of them to get through, so a great draw for us."

On last night's quarterfinal win against Manchester United, he also said: "I genuinely believe that, I think a big part of our game is about, maybe entertainment is the wrong word but, the game of football is about feel emotions that maybe in your day to day existence you don't get the opportunity to, both exhilarating and both anxious.

"Football, that's what we love about it. I said before, there's a lot of suffering in there when you're watching a football game, but if you come out of the right side, it's an exhilarating feeling."