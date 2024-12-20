Carragher gives advice to Man Utd's Rashford: You keep your mouth shut and keep battling

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given crucial advice to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford whose future is now uncertain.

Rashford decided to go public with his desire to leave United and stated that it was "time for a new challenge" after spending his entire career at the club. Rashford has now been left out of United's last two fixtures including the Manchester derby and an important EFL Cup clash against Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher looked to be tired of the entire saga and ripped into Rashford who he says simply isn’t good enough to be constantly spoken about.

"I feel like I've been talking about Marcus Rashford for the last week, and I've said before, he's not that good of a player for the amount of time that we talk about him. Wayne Rooney was, David Beckham was, Cristiano Ronaldo was.

"I'm not for any player coming out and being critical of the club, but for Rashford to do that, to come out without the club having any knowledge of it and just announce he's basically put in a transfer request or he wants to leave the club, that leaves the club in a really poor position in terms of negotiating his exit at some stage.”

Carragher suggested that Rashford should shy away from any media attention.

"If he really believes he wants to still be a Manchester United player and he still wants to have a great career, you don't come out with a statement like that. You keep your mouth shut, you battle and you hope that you get a little chance.

"People keep talking about 30 goals, which is a really big figure. It's not out of this world. We're looking at some players now, they have better figures than that and he's at Manchester United, a top team who dominates a lot of games.

"Manchester United should have a player every season scoring 30 goals. If they're going to be playing 55 to 60 games, if you've got a player who can't get 30 goals, he probably shouldn't be at Manchester United.”