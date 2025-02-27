Wright on Isak's future at Newcastle: He would probably go to Liverpool

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he thinks Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak would join Liverpool instead of Arsenal.

Arsenal have made Alexander Isak their top target for the summer transfer window, but given Liverpool’s current position in the table, Wright believes he would choose a move to the Reds over North London if given the choice at the end of the current season.

Isak has been one of the star strikers in the Premier League this season, returning 19 goals from 24 games in the English top flight, only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have scored more than the 25-year-old, who has recorded 21 goals in all competitions.

Speaking on The Overlap, Wright is concerned that if the Reds, who are likely to win the Premier League, would have more chance of luring Isak away if the chance came this summer.

"With what Alexander Isak has done and who he is, I would buy him for £120M, no danger. If we could get him, you need to chase that. I would be devastated if Arsenal weren’t in for him.

"I'd hate to see the scenario where it's Liverpool or Arsenal. He would probably go to Liverpool. I’d like to think Mikel Arteta could convince him but look at Liverpool and Arne Slot. Slot hasn’t even got his own players in yet.

"That seems like a move attractive proposition but again, Arsenal will need to do the work. I would hate it if it was between Arsenal and Liverpool because he would probably go for Liverpool with the way it’s gone for Arne Slot."

Liverpool will be looking for a striker in the transfer window, especially after reports suggest that Darwin Nunez will be leaving the club once the window opens with a number of Saudi Pro League sides interested. Manager Arne Slot will have Isak at the top of his list as he looks to build on this season's success by bringing in one of Europe’s best finishers. Slot has decided not to spend in the previous two windows since joining the club, so should have the budget to splash out on Isak if necessary, especially if the price does rise above £100M.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe opened up on the striker recently and revealed that he thinks he is incomparable to any striker he has ever worked with.

“I love working with Alex and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone,” Howe said a fortnight ago. “We’ve tried to help him by moulding our style of play to suit his game. I really respect Erling and what he’s done in his career is unbelievable, but we really love Alex.

“I don’t think you can compare Alex to anyone. Alex is very, very different to any other striker I’ve seen or worked with. He does things that aren’t like your traditional centre-forward.

"He’s almost a winger combined into a striker’s mentality because his footwork and dribbling ability is so good. That’s almost winger-like and then you put him into the middle of the pitch.

"And, with his pace and technical ability and exceptional finishing, he’s sort of got the whole package linked into one. He’s very unique and I’d encourage him to stay that way.”