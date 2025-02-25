Slot admits Liverpool can help Salah Ballon d'Or chances; puts focus on Newcastle ace Isak

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits winning the Premier League would boost Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances.

Salah was outstanding in victory at Manchester City on Sunday, with more pundits now talking up his Ballon d'Or chances this year.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday night, Slot was asked this morning if winning trophies this season would help the case for the Egyptian.

He said, "It would make his chance only bigger but the last one who won it, I think he (Rodri) only won the league and not the Champions League. It is not only about the amount of prizes you win but I think all of the ones that won it in the past probably – I am not 100 per cent sure – won either the league or the Champions League.

"But in football it's always like this: you need the team to win an individual prize, and that's what Mo understands at the moment really well because his work-rate, especially in the second half but almost during the whole game, was very good and very helpful for us to have a chance to win the game against City."

On working with Salah this season and his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, Slot says the striker deserves to be in the discussion for this year's winner.

He also said: "It's a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he does well and it means we are doing well. But for him to stay in that discussion, he should bring in the same performances as he's done for seven or eight months now. I think in general, someone that wins the Ballon d'Or needs to win something as well, so it is a great challenge in front of us but also in front of him."

Meanwhile, Slot also discussed the attacking threat of Newcastle. Liverpool host a Toon team which defeated Nottingham Forest 4-3 on Sunday. Newcastle are currently sitting in fifth place on the table.

Alexander Isak struck twice on the day and Slot admits they must keep a tight rein on the Swede.

He said, "It's an understatement to say that he's in fine form. I think he's in excellent form. Also over there it's the team performance that will help us controlling him. So the more ball possession we have, the easier it is to control him, although he is definitely a threat on the counter-attack as well. We've got two very, very, very good centre-backs, and that's definitely what you need if you face a striker with the quality of Alexander Isak.

But it's not only about him, I like the style of play that Eddie Howe introduced there. They are always a team that has a very good game plan, they are really intense with and without the ball, high-intense tempo in the game, so that helps a No.9 as well because the better your teammates are, the more chances you get. He's not the only offensive threat they have – I think (Anthony) Gordon and the right-winger as well, so they are a big threat. It's not only about him but he's definitely having a great season."

Slot added, "They can score goals but they are also able to defend really strong, and that is what makes them such a difficult team to play against."