Isak nets 50th league goal as he sends a message to clubs ahead of the summer window

Alexander Isak netted his 50th Premier League goal over the weekend, cementing his place in Newcastle United’s history and sending a clear message to interested clubs.

The Swedish striker has been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal, but he remains focused on his current club despite ongoing speculation.

His brace against Nottingham Forest saw him reach 50 league goals in just 76 appearances.

That made him one of the fastest players to hit the milestone in Premier League history.

He told Prime Video Svergie: "Playing football at this level has always been a dream and probably the main dream that I've had.

“Playing in the Premier League for a club like Newcastle with a fan base like they have here is extra special."