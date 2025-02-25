Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: We're all excited to face Barcelona in Copa

Isak nets 50th league goal as he sends a message to clubs ahead of the summer window

Ansser Sadiq
Isak nets 50th league goal as he sends a message to clubs ahead of the summer window
Isak nets 50th league goal as he sends a message to clubs ahead of the summer windowAction Plus
Alexander Isak netted his 50th Premier League goal over the weekend, cementing his place in Newcastle United’s history and sending a clear message to interested clubs.

The Swedish striker has been linked with Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal, but he remains focused on his current club despite ongoing speculation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His brace against Nottingham Forest saw him reach 50 league goals in just 76 appearances.

That made him one of the fastest players to hit the milestone in Premier League history.

He told Prime Video Svergie: "Playing football at this level has always been a dream and probably the main dream that I've had. 

“Playing in the Premier League for a club like Newcastle with a fan base like they have here is extra special."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdNottinghamArsenalBarcelonaLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gatti’s future at Juventus unclear after rejecting a winter bid from Forest
Arsenal, Barcelona rocked as Newcastle demand record fee for Isak
Carragher “doesn’t really get the talk” of Isak to Arsenal as Liverpool need a forward