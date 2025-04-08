Wright already talking up Man City exit after Norwich move

Tribal Football
Jacob Wright has announced he's ready to leave Manchester City.

The midfielder moved on-loan to Norwich City in January, where he has quickly impressed.

Asked about staying at Carrow Road, Wright told the Pink 'Un: "Yes, 100 per cent. I'm really starting to build something nice at the club. I'm enjoying it. It's a good family club. I'm really enjoying the way they play.

"Hopefully, we can get some better results next season if I am to stay. I'd definitely like to stay, hopefully.

"I'm really enjoying it and learning a lot game by game. I'm working as hard as I can in training every day. I'm pushing to try and get in the starting XI week to week. I feel like I'm improving as a player, both on and off the pitch. I'm really enjoying it."

