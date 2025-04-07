The three managers lined up to replace Juric after his sacking at Southampton

The three managers lined up to replace Juric after he was sacked by Southampton

Southampton announced the departure of manager Ivan Juric on Monday and now must find a new head before the start of the new season in the Championship.

Juric took just four points from 14 top-flight games at St Mary’s, having replaced the sacked Russell Martin in December. The Croatian won just two of his 16 matches and lasted just 107 days at St Mary's in what has been a tough season for the newly promoted side. Reports have already linked 3 top managers to replace Juric, including Danny Rohl.

Rohl previously worked at Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl and is currently Sheffield Wednesday's head coach. He has the Owls mid-table in the Championship on a limited budget and is perhaps one of the most underrated managers in the English football pyramid.

Former Hull manager Liam Rosenior is also on the list of candidates after impressing at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg since replacing Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira last summer. The 40-year-old was harshly dismissed by the Tigers, who are now battling Championship relegation this term. Strasbourg are on the cusp of Champions League qualification and he may want to switch to the Saints in what would be a promotion-chasing season once again.

Finally, former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City manager Steve Cooper is on the list of candidates. The 45-year-old Welshman guided Forest to promotion in 2022 and then successfully kept them in the Premier League for a number of years. If Southampton wants a manager who has proven he can lead a side back up then Cooper may be the perfect option.